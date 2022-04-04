Grammys 2022: AR Rahman attends with son, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks of ‘silence of ruined cities’ in speech

India’s music icon AR Rahman attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards along with his son. The maestro and his son AR Ameen shared clicks from the event on social media handles.

From captions like “Parenting” to “All set” Rahman’s clicks left fans in awe who gushed seeing the Indian artiste at the Grammys’ red carpet. While the music maker was dressed in a golden-black suit ensemble, his son kept the attire colourful with a printed shirt.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards. In the clip, he made an appeal asking for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. During the message, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway,” he said.

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called Stand Up For Ukraine to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy’s message was followed by John Legend’s performance on “Free with Ukrainian” musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Every year, the Grammys honour musical artistes, compositions and albums. They have been held every year since 1959. This year, the number of categories has been bumped to 86, which is more than last year’s 84 categories.

(With inputs from AP)