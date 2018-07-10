AR Rahman: If anything slows you down, it’s not good for your art

Music composer AR Rahman recently shot for an Apple commercial Music composer AR Rahman recently shot for an Apple commercial

In case you were missing the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, we have some good news for you. The elusive music composer recently shot for an Apple Mac ad. The fifty-second-long video begins with Rahman saying how music has helped him achieve every milestone of his illustrious career.

“Music has given me respect, love and so much of adulation, you know, it’s like a spiritual zone where I go in… If anything slows you down, it’s not good for your art,” Rahman says in the video. The music director is then seen explaining why he chooses to work on Mac.

“Some people are traditionalists, and that is fine because then the tradition actually lives along. But I am actually a rebel,” says Rahman with a laugh. As soon as Rahman finishes the sentence, the screen flashes these words, “AR Rahman’s compositions have changed the way the world thinks of Indian music.”

On the work front, AR Rahman recently composed the track “Ruby” for the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. He will also be composing songs for The Fault in Our Stars’ Hindi remake called Kizie Aur Manny. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

“When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture,” Rahman had earlier said in a statement.

Rahman will also be making a comeback to the Malayalam music industry with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham.

