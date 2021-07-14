AR Rahman, Ananya Birla launch Tokyo Olympics cheer song Hindustani Way

AR Rahman and Ananya Birla have joined hands for Hindustani Way.

Singer Ananya Birla has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman to launch a cheer song for Indian sports personalities as they gear up for Tokyo Olympics. Titled “Hindustani Way”, the song has been sung by Ananya and composed by Rahman.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched the song on Tuesday and said, “Let me thank Ananya & AR Rahman for taking the initiative. I want every Indian to listen to it, share and cheer for India.”

“Hindustani Way” is a bit of an earworm, and with the Olympics season upon us, we might hear the song frequently in the coming weeks.

The video of the song follows a family from 1996 to the present day as they cheer for Indian sports personalities across different Olympic seasons. The video features archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), Rio (2016) and some exclusive training footage of this year’s contingent.

The archival footage features winning moments of Leander Peas, Vijender Singh, Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, among others.

The Tokyo Olympics was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The event will finally kick off on July 23.