Apple’s iPhone 13 launch features Dum Maro Dum, fans say ‘Lage Raho RD Burman’

The Apple launch event held on Tuesday night had many announcements to make, but the one promo video with the new iPhone 13 that caught everyone’s attention on the internet is the clip featuring the popular RD Burman-Asha Bhosle track “Dum Maro Dum.” The promo was also shown at the launch event.

The said video sees a young man bustling through the city on his motorbike to deliver packages to customers, all the while tackling mud, water and various other accidents that the iPhone 13 easily withstands. Although the song that plays in the clip is a retreaded version of the original, that has not stopped Indians from going gaga over the ad on the internet.

Director Ken Ghosh tweeted, “Did I just hear a #Dummarodum inspired tune at the iPhone launch? #iphone13series #iPhone #californiastreaming.” While another user commented, “Did anyone notice #iphone13’s promo video music is modified version of popular Indian song #DumMaroDum?” Another user simply wrote, “Lage Raho RD #DumMaaroDum.”

One elated fan wrote, “#dummarodum. Waooooo just they played R D burman song in the event……. Noticed????????”

The commercial was shared by Apple on its YouTube handle with a description that read, “EVERYDAY HERO, a real, fake movie about a hero and his trusty iPhone 13. Watch as they endure every challenge that comes their way. Featuring Water Resistance. Ceramic Shield, that’s tougher than any smartphone glass. New Cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your videos and shifts focus automatically. Superfast 5G. The A15 Bionic chip. Even longer battery life. And improved Night mode. Not coming to cinemas anytime soon.”