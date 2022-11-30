Apple unveils Top 10 songs, artists of 2022: AP Dhillon has 5 tracks in top 10, Punjabi music most popular

Indians prefer listening to Indian music, and Punjabi music more than anything else. These are the findings of Apple’s year in review. The streamer on Wednesday announced the top 10 Indian songs of the year, as well as the top 10 albums and top 10 artists of the year. Here are some key takeways:
Only 21 out of the Top 100 songs are international. Eight of the top 10 songs are in Punjabi; and 36 out of the top 100 are in Punjabi. Three of the top 10 songs are from Bollywood; 30 of the top 100 are from Bollywood. AP Dhillon has sung 5 of the top 10 songs, and 16 of the top 100 songs. Five of the top 10 artists are Punjabi. Arijit Singh is the most streamed artist again this year. The top 3 albums are Punjabi. Eight of the top 10 albums are Indian.
Internationally, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished the year at No. 1 on the Top Songs of 2022 with their collaboration “STAY.” The hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from the film Encanto, topped the Most Red Lyrics chart, while “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa led the Shazam chart.
Top 10 Songs
Excuses – Intense, AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill
Desires – AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill
Pasoori – Ali Sethi, Shae Gill
Insane – AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill
Ranjha – B. Praak, Jasleen Royal
Spaceship – AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr
Bijlee Bijlee – Harrdy Sandhu
Tere Te – AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill
Kesariya (From “Brahmastra”) – Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam
Doobey (From “Gehraiyaan”) – Lothika, OAFF, Savera, Kausar Munir
Top 10 Albums
Hidden Gems – EP – AP Dhillon
Moosetape – Sidhu Moose Wala
MoonChild Era – Diljit Dosanjh
Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva, Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik
Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin
Starboy – The Weeknd
Not by Chance – AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Money Musik
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Pritam
Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – A. R. Rahman
Top 10 Artists
Arijit Singh
AP Dhillon
Pritam
Gurinder Gill
Sidhu Moose Wala
A.R. Rahman
Anirudh Ravichander
The Weeknd
Diljit Dosanjh
Gminxr
Elsewhere, Bad Bunny — Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year — became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti. A mere four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti had already become the biggest Latin album of all time by lifetime streams.