AOA’s Mina breaks up with boyfriend, apologises to fans over cheating row: ‘I acted like a sly fox’

Former AOA member Kwon Mina took to Instagram to clear the air about her recent cheating controversy. Mina announced on the photo-blogging site that she had called it quits with her boyfriend, whom she referred to by his last name (Yoo). She also admitted, “It’s true that both Mr. Yoo and I cheated,” before apologizing for acting “like a sly fox.” Mina ended her note by promising to respond to only positive messages.

On June 26, she had revealed her relationship with Yoo, with a photo on her Instagram. Later, the online community asserted that the man she was calling her boyfriend, was actually in a relationship with her close friend. According to Soompi (site for K-news), a user claimed that the couple had lived together and had dated for over three years before Mina contacted Yoo on Instagram by directly messaging him. It was emphasised that Mina was well aware of his relationship status. The user also shared a screenshot of their DMs where Mina mentioned on June 10, “You and your girlfriend look good together.”

At first, Mina maintained her innocence steadfastly. She responded by claiming that while she knew Yoo had a girlfriend, she only began a relationship with him once he had broken up with his girlfriend. However, screenshots of Yoo and his ex’s text messages revealed it was not so and they were still together.

According to the screenshots, when the girlfriend saw Mina’s photo, she confronted Yoo. He replied that he was sorry before abruptly cutting off all contact with her.

The controversy got more heated as Mina refuted all allegations and threatened legal action against those calling her out. She also argued that the ex-girlfriend’s father had been sending abusive text messages to her. However, the ex-girlfriend clarified that her father had never contacted Mina and had only messaged Yoo, asking him to take down her photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 권민아 (@kvwowv)

At the end of her note, Mina also mentioned allegations of bullying against bandmate Jimin, maintaining that it is not connected with her personal life and that she remains the victim in this case.

Mina’s full note (translated)

“I sincerely apologize. In this incident with Mr. Yoo and his ex-girlfriend, I am clearly a perpetrator, and because I realized this too late, I behaved foolishly. Of course I admit to my wrongdoings, and I would like to bow my head in sincere apology to the victim who was formerly his girlfriend. And of course I am currently no longer dating Mr. Yoo. From today on, I will only accept positive messages from people, and I will not respond to anyone else. I will also be cutting off all contact with the fans that I am currently in touch with. I truly feel a great deal of guilt for being too free-spirited and acting however I wished, and I’m sorry. I also apologize for having disappointed many people.

Regarding the mention of Shin Jimin, I also want to ask. Why are many people bringing her up… and that statement [by AOA’s fans] was also a mess… she has nothing to do with this incident, and I also don’t want to talk about her. So don’t try to make me a perpetrator in this case with falsehoods. When it comes to the Shin Jimin case, I am a huge victim.

Once again, I apologize to the victim [A] for causing a disturbance with this incident. This kind of thing should never happen again in the future, and I will take more responsibility for my words and actions. I also apologize for not writing clearly, for rambling in my writing, and for using incorrect spelling and grammar. I also want to fix this aspect [of my writing], but I’m not that well-educated, so even though it’s embarrassing, I hope you’ll understand… I also admit I acted like a sly fox… I’m really sorry…”