Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty announce separation after six years of marriage

Music composer Anupam Roy and his wife Piya Chakraborty recently took to social media to announce the news of their separation.

Anupam and Piya, who tied the knot in 2015, shared a statement where they cited personal differences as the reason for their separation.

Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty’s statement read, “We, Anupam and Piya, have mutually decided to conclude our marital relationship and pursue our own independent trajectories as friends.

Our journey together has been a beautiful one, full of treasured experiences and happy memories. However, due to personal differences, we think it is best to part ways as husband and wife. We continue to be the closest of friends that we have always been and remain deeply invested in each other’s well-being.

We are grateful to all friends, family, and well-wishers who have supported us at each step so far. We request for your continues empathy and understanding to help us make this transition with privacy and dignity (sic).”

Anupam Roy has primarily worked in Bengali cinema. He is a composer, singer and lyricist.

In 2015, Anupam made his Bollywood debut, composing the songs and score for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer Piku.

He won the 61st Filmfare Award for Best Background Score for Piku.