Anoushka Shankar, Berklee Indian Ensemble and Ricky Kej in the running for the 65th Grammys

About two decades ago, Anette Philip was a full-time, “burnt out” musician in Delhi when she decided to go to Berklee College of Music in Boston, because she felt she needed to learn more. Her parents weren’t keen. “So I made a deal,” she says with a chortle. “That I would only go if there was a full scholarship. They agreed. Two years later, I was there. And it opened my eyes to different kinds of music and perspectives. I felt I was growing and getting exposed to different ideas even outside of music,” says Philip, who post studying at the prestigious college, was offered a faculty position. Philip, who was given a blank canvas to work with, founded Berklee Indian Ensemble in a pursuit to create an open and inclusive space for musicians from all over the world, ones who came with different influences, to study and explore the range of Indian music of the contemporary times.

After numerous songs that have found much attention and affection on social media, collaborations with artistes such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan, among others, Philip’s Ensemble has found fruition in ways she hadn’t imagined. The Ensemble’s debut, Shuruaat (meaning Beginning in Hindi) – which puts together 10 of their most sought-after original collaborations – has found a nomination at the 65th Grammys, which were announced last night by the Recording Academy. While the album includes collaborations with Hussain and Ghoshal, the other songs are pieces done with Delhi-based duo Shadow and Light (Pavithra Chari and Anindo Bose), playback singer Vijay Prakash, vocalist Dhruv Goel and a significant piece with Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Armeen Musa and her mother and eminent Nazrul geet exponent Nashid Kamal. The latter marks this as the first ever nomination for any musicians from Bangladesh.

“So many dreams (11 years of hard work, sweat, much self doubt, worry, excitement, exhaustion, mad ideas, wild success, aha moments, rebellion, risks, mistakes, laughter, love, an insane amount of music, and hotpot dinners) all coming to fruition,” wrote Phillip on Facebook.

Berklee Indian Ensemble, besides competing with Nigerian musician Burna Boy (Love, Damini), African music star and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo & French trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf (Queen of Sheba), Japanese multi-instrumentalist Masa Takumi and India’s own Anoushka Shankar (Between Us… (Live) whose collaborative project with Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring hang drum expert Manu Delago is in the running too.

Between Us – Shankar’s recent project – comprises the sitar player’s compositions, reinterpreted in a contemporary orchestral space. The album was recorded in 2018 during concerts in the Netherlands and has a plethora of artistes collaborating with her on music from four of her past solo albums – Rise (2005), Traces Of You (2013), Traveller (2015) and Land of Gold (2016). Shankar will be presenting the album in India this year on a three-city tour. What’s very interesting to note here is that a live album has made it to the list.

Shankar is also nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, this time for Udhero na, a collaboration with Arooj Aftab, Pakistan’s first woman Grammy winner, who’d won the award last year for reinterpreting Mehdi Hassan and Hafeez Hoshiyarpuri’s famed ghazal, Mohabbat karne wale. She found much criticism then for not crediting the original artistes in her acceptance speech and no acknowledgement for Hassan anywhere.

Udhero na was a piece that had appeared on the deluxe edition of Aftab’s breakout album, Vulture Prince. Mohabbat was a part of the original album. Shankar merges interludes she played in Bright Eyes – an extremely personal piece that explored infidelity and loss in raag Bhairavi – with some new ideas. Aftab wrote the piece in 2005 with lyrics Ye aine mein chehra mera toh nahi, tum hi dikhayi diye har jagah kahin. The piece describes an ephemeral moment when a past relationship cracks open in one’s head and heart. While Aftab doesn’t do much with her voice here, singing in the regular monotonous space that she does, Shankar along with a bunch of other musicians shines, creating a web of notes, a brilliant ambience that makes the track worth going through.

Musicians Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej. Musicians Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.

Last year’s Grammy winner, Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej is also in the running for a third Grammy this year, however for the same album that was nominated last year. Divine Tides (Lahiri Music), The Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Bangaluru-based musician Ricky Kej’s album, which won the Grammy last year in the Best New Age Album category is nominated again this year in the Best Immersive Audio album category where immersive mix engineer Eric Schilling, along with Copeland, Kej and Herbert Waltl – the immersive producers — are nominated.

While pop queen Beyonce leads the pack in the top categories, with nine opportunities to take the hallowed gramophone home, she is closely followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight nominations), Adele and Brandi Carlile (both with seven nominations each). The awards will be announced on February 5 and the ceremony will return to the Crypto.com arena (formerly the Staples Centre), where it’s taken place for years.