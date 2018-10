Renowned Hindustani classical musician Annapurna Devi passes away

Annapurna Devi passes away.

Padma Bhushan Annapurna Devi passed away at 3:51 am on Saturday, October 13 in Mumbai. A prominent figure of Hindustani classical music, Annapurna Devi was in her early nineties and had been suffering from various health issues owing to her old age. Born in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh in 1927, she was the youngest of the four children.

Annapurna Devi was first trained in classical music at home at the hands of her father, Ustad ‘Baba’ Allauddin Khan, who helped establish the Senia-Maihar gharana. A recluse, Annapurna Devi counted popular names such as Aashish Khan (Sarod), Amit Bhattacharya (Sarod), Bahadur Khan (Sarod), Basant Kabra (Sarod), Hariprasad Chaurasia (Bansuri) among her students.

Annapurna Devi was married to renowned musician Pandit Ravi Shankar and had a son with him called Shubhendra Shankar, who passed away in 1992. She later married Rooshikumar Pandya, a management consultant, who passed away in 2013.

