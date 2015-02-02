Animated band Gorillaz to return

The band last released its album in 2011.

English virtual group, Gorillaz, which is fronted by four animated members will return with new music soon.

The band, created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, comprised 2D (lead vocals, keyboard, and melodica), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar), Noodle (guitar, keyboard, and backing vocals) and Russel Hobbs, reported Entertainment Weekly.

These members are completely fictional and are not personas of any real life musicians involved in the project. The group’s music is a collaboration between various musicians, with Albarn being the only permanent musical contributor

The band last released its album in 2011. Hewlett, confirmed about its reunion. He posted artwork of the animated band members, Murdoc and Noodle, on his Instagram. After a fan’s question regarding whether this signified a reunion, he answered, “Yes Gorillaz Returns.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App