Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Animated band Gorillaz to return

Gorillaz, which is fronted by four animated members will return with new music soon.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: February 2, 2015 11:55:46 am
Gorillaz The band last released its album in 2011.
Top News

English virtual group, Gorillaz, which is fronted by four animated members will return with new music soon.

The band, created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, comprised 2D (lead vocals, keyboard, and melodica), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar), Noodle (guitar, keyboard, and backing vocals) and Russel Hobbs, reported Entertainment Weekly.

These members are completely fictional and are not personas of any real life musicians involved in the project. The group’s music is a collaboration between various musicians, with Albarn being the only permanent musical contributor

The band last released its album in 2011. Hewlett, confirmed about its reunion. He posted artwork of the animated band members, Murdoc and Noodle, on his Instagram. After a fan’s question regarding whether this signified a reunion, he answered, “Yes Gorillaz Returns.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement