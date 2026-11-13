Amjad Ali Khan requests British Airways to locate his missing musical instruments

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan took to X on Friday to raise an alarm over his lost baggage, including some of his musical instruments. The musician shared that he was touring in the US and had lost six pieces of baggage while traveling with British Airways. He tagged the airline and requested them to urgently look into the matter. The airline is yet to respond to the Padma Vibhushan artiste, who recently won a Grammy as well.

Amjad Ali Khan shared on X, “Dear British Airways, we are currently on tour in the US, and our musical instruments are essential to our performances. We urgently need our six delayed baggage pieces containing our instruments delivered ASAP.”

He shared another note on X that read, “Please treat this as an urgent priority, as our upcoming performances and professional commitments depend on them. We request your immediate attention and assistance in locating and delivering our baggage. Please help us resolve this urgently.”

Please treat this as an urgent priority, as our upcoming performances and professional commitments depend on them. We request your immediate attention and assistance in locating and delivering our baggage. Please help us resolve this urgently. 🙏

@British_Airways — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) November 13, 2026

In February 2026, Amjad Ali Khan, along with His Holiness the Dalai Lama won the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama’. The album has Dalai Lama reflecting on peace and well being and is supported by Amjad Ali Khan, and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, with their original music.

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Talking about the win, Amjad Ali Khan had shared a statement that read, “As a family, we are deeply humbled to share our collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the special album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His Holiness has been a guiding light for us for many years, and his message of peace, compassion, and hope continues to inspire not only our music, but our lives. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness on this great honour.”

Amjad Ali Khan and his sons presented the Grammy Award to the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala in June.

Amjad Ali Khan is one of the most renowned Indian musicians who is celebrated globally. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001. He has been bestowed with many other significant honours around the world.