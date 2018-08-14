Amjad Ali Khan’s version of National Anthem will leave you awestruck

The new version of National Anthem by Amjad Ali Khan will reignite the patriotic fervour in you. The new version of National Anthem by Amjad Ali Khan will reignite the patriotic fervour in you.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, have released a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day. Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement: “I hope that every proud Indian connects to the ethos of our Independence Day. This is a tribute to our freedom fighters, soldiers and a celebration of the Independence of our great Nation.”

The three minute long track is bound to leave you awestruck. It opens with the words, “72 years, 1.3 billion people, 1 sound. A sound that unites all of us through time and place.” Filmmaker Karan Johar is also all praise for the rendition as he tweeted, “Such a stunning rendition !!!! Beautiful ….congratulations @AmaanAliBangash @AyaanAliBangash 😍😍❤️” Film proudcer Priya Gupta shared the track on her Twitter handle and wrote, “A beautiful rendition of our National Anthem by my favourite boys @AmaanAliBangash & @AyaanAliBangash along with none other than the one and only @AAKSarod Khan sahab!!! Do watch it!!!”

Watch | National Anthem by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash

The 72-year-old musician, who has made India proud globally with his performances for decades, is the recipient of various prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award.

(With inputs from IANS)

