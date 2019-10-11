5 iconic Amitabh Bachchan songs to remind you why he is a legend

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents to have graced the Indian film industry. His five decade long career has been studded with many unforgettable performances. It is safe to say that his acting skills are indisputable, but in addition to that, he is also a known singer. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of Big B’s best songs in his own voice.

1. Say Shava Shava

“Say Shava Shava” from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the easiest ways to get people dancing at a gathering. The song’s appeal has survived well beyond the film’s lifespan. The song features Big B, Aadesh Shrivastava, Sudesh Bhosle and Udit Narayan taking up singing duties opposite Sunidhi Chauhan and Alka Yagnik.

2. Rang Barse

There are a few Holi anthems as iconic as “Rang Barse” from the film Silsila. Perhaps, only Amitabh Bachchan’s own “Hori Khele Raghuveera” that matches this one.

3. My Name is Anthony Gonsalves

“My Name is Anthony Gonsalves” from Amar Akbar Anthony is Big B in one of his most memorable and hilarious avatars. The song starts with him climbing out of a giant egg wearing a top hat and monocle. One could argue that there are few better ways to start any song.

4. Neela Aasman So Gaya

This song from the 1981 film Silsila sees Amitabh take on a softer persona. “Neela Aasman So Gaya” is a testament to the versatility that the legendary actor has to offer.

5. Piddly Si Baatein

The 2015 film Shamitabh saw Amitabh team up with Ilaiyaraaja on “Piddly Si Baatein”. This song is one of Amitabh’s most vocally dense songs with very few spaces where the actor doesn’t sing.