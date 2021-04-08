Amit Trivedi turns 42: Eleven songs that prove why his music is here to stay

In the age of remixes and recreations, if there’s one artiste who gives us hope, it has to be Amit Trivedi. The reluctant composer has been around for over a decade, and managed to give us music that stays with you. So be it rock style or qawwali, love ballads or folk-fusion, his tunes seamlessly find way into our system, every time he touches a musical note.

Amit was to make his musical debut in Bollywood with Dev.D (2009). But due to production delays, he arrived with Aamir (2008). And then, there was no looking back. Amit makes music his own way. No wonder his creations are raw, original and contemporary. He’s turned music composer for films like Wake Up Sid, Aisha, Ishaqzaade, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kai Po Che, Lootera, Queen, Udta Punjab, Highway, Shaandaar, Dear Zindagi, Manmarziyaan and Andhadhun, to name a few.

As the talented music director turns 42 today, we pick his best songs over the years that continue to remain earworms.

Iktara – Wake Up Sid (2009)

London Thumakda – Queen (2014)

Sawaar Loon – Lootera (2013)

Nayan Tarse – Dev.D (2009)

Manjha _ Kai Po Che (2013)

Gulaabo – Shaandaar (2015)

Naina Da Kya Kasoor – Andhadhun (2018)

Gal Mitthi Mitthi – Aisha (2010)

Daryaa – Manmarziyaan (2018)

Love You Zindagi – Dear Zindagi (2016)

Ud-daa Punjab – Udta Punjab (2016)

Paayaliya – Dev.D (2009)

(Because we cannot pick just one song from Dev.D)

Isn’t an Amit Trivedi playlist a go-to collection for you?