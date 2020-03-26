Amit Trivedi starts his own music label to release independent music

Amit Trivedi, who has announced the launch of his own label, said he is looking forward to embarking on the new journey. (Amit Trivedi/Twitter) Amit Trivedi, who has announced the launch of his own label, said he is looking forward to embarking on the new journey. (Amit Trivedi/Twitter)

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced the launch of his own label, AT Azaad, under which he will be releasing his independent music.

Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like Dev D, Udaan, Queen and Mannmarziyaan, said he is looking forward to embarking on the new journey.

“I’ve been composing music for feature films since 2007. Since 13 years I’ve been creating music for films and I totally enjoy, love doing that. However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way,” Trivedi said in a video on Twitter.

AT Azaad! My space to bring you independent music from all walks of life. I hope you give as much love to the work I create under this label as you have given to all my music so far. Looking forward to creating music that is unshackled, untamed, azaad! #ATAzaad #AmitTrivediMusic pic.twitter.com/FYCKG0DXjX — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) March 25, 2020

“I’m venturing into an independent world of music and I’ve created my own label called AT Azaad, under which I’ll be releasing my independent music. I hope you all will continue to show me love and support that you have been doing so far. Looking forward to this journey,” he added.

In another tweet, the composer unveiled the logo of the label and he will be bringing out independent music from all walks of life.

“Looking forward to creating music that is unshackled, untamed, azaad!” Trivedi wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.