Amit Mishra: There is no substitute to hard work when it comes to Bollywood music

Singer Amit Mishra has emerged as one of the most sought-after young voices after he sang Bulleya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Singer Amit Mishra has emerged as one of the most sought-after young voices after he sang Bulleya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, singer Amit Mishra talks about how he is trying to balance mainstream Bollywood music and Rock and Roll through his new single, Vacation.

Q. How would you describe your journey as a singer in Bollywood?

It has been great. I have become more responsible with what I do. It has made me grateful and keeps me grounded. It is great to work with great mentors like Pritam Da, Sajid-Wajid and Mithoon. I have had the opportunity to work with great people in the industry, and the audience has always been too kind and warm. So it not only feels good, but also drives me to do better.

Q. You have been trying to amalgamate mainstream Bollywood music with and Indi-pop. Tell us why.

Working on mainstream music or Bollywood music is very important. But I wanted to do more and felt a need to work with the superb bands like Nirvana, Demonic Resurrection, Parikrama and Bhayanak Maut. I thought it was important to amalgamate these two genres because the best from both the words would lead to something very soul satisfying and interesting. Collaborative efforts need to be put in every creative field to bring out the best from what we have, and to offer something different to the audience. Indi-pop doesn’t have any boundaries. There is a lot of scope for us there.

Q. Tell us your thoughts behind wanting to revive the band culture in India. You are already working with them for Vacation.

For me, I have grown up in the band culture and have always been in favour of the band culture. I feel this culture has a lot more variety to it with various musicians and instruments that one can use to develop different sounds and melodies. It is one of the reasons I have formed AM project which consists of two close friends of mine from the Indian rock fraternity. We together aim to get back the rock band culture in India.

With Vacation, my recent single, I got a chance to feature some great musicians from the fraternity. I am featuring along with Rahul Hariharan (drummer), Nishit Hegde (guitarist) and Ashwin Shriyan (bassist). The single is shot in Board of Spain, East Coast and West Indies.

Q. What does it take for an Indi-music artiste to make it big today, given the popular belief that one needs to know big names in the industry?

It’s not necessary that one needs to know the big names in the industry to make it big. What matters is the dedication and hard work one keeps putting in along the way. There is no substitute to hard work when it comes to this industry. I have been lucky to have had the right guidance and support of my family and my mentors like Pritam Da. All credit goes to them.

Q. How is it being a playback singer in Bollywood today?

In India, when it comes to playback singing, there is a lot of competition, like in every other field. So it is very important to have mentors here. They really hold your hand and take you where you need to be. Bollywood music is not what it is when you learn music. I am trained in Indian classical music. Bollywood is nothing close to that. It is a mix of different melodies and rhythms, so you need to reinvent yourself with every song.

Q. What is your ultimate goal as a singer?

I think I just want to have a great musical journey. A journey that brings a lot of genres together. I want to travel the world with music and perform with the best artistes. I want to give out music that is soothing and easy on ears.

