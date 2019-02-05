American rapper Silento to perform in Delhi and Mumbai

American rapper Silento will be coming to India for his maiden tour of the country.

Advertising

The 21-year-old hitmaker, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, will perform at Lord Of The Drinks in Mumbai on February 8. He will follow it up with a gig at Playboy Club in New Delhi on February 9.

“I’m super excited to visit India and perform for all my Indian fans. This was a long pending dream which has finally taken shape,” the rapper said in a statement.

The singer-songwriter burst onto the music scene in 2015 with his debut six-times platinum single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”.

The song stood at No 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the US, while its video amassed over 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

In 2016, Silento teamed up with K Pop superstar Punch to release “Spotlight”, which included neon dance sets, slick fashion, and dancers touting masks of President Barack Obama and Brave Brothers.

He released his first album, Fresh Outta High School in 2018 and later that year, he came out with Fresh Outta High School Part 2.

Advertising

“It’s great to see how the how hip-hop and rap movement is picking pace in India. Silento enjoys a steady fan following in India and commands a great loyalty fanbase,” Bhaskar Arora, who has put the tour together, said in the statement.