Amaal Mallik says grandfather begged him for one last album on his deathbed, went from being Bollywood’s top composer to destitute: ‘I was 14’

Indian composer Sardar Malik’s family has given a lot to Bollywood and its sound. His sons Anu Malik and Daboo Malik are both composers, while Daboo’s sons Amaal Mallik (composer) and Armaan Malik (singer) are both taking the baton forwards. Amaal has always been quite candid about his relationship with his family and how he has sometimes struggled to see eye to eye. In a recent interview, he talked about the importance of taking his grandfather’s legacy forward and how it took a toll on him from an early age.

The composer appeared on the YouTube channel of Pinkvilla to talk about his career, family and the plans ahead. While recalling his early days in the industry, Amaal said, “I was out on the road working at the age of 15. I would do anything I could get my hands on, be it an assistant or a runner. But when people used to know about my surname, they used to remove me from the job — thinking I’ll sell them out. They had certain notions about my family. So it worked against me and my brother, and we got nothing on the platter. The name came with a lot of struggle.”