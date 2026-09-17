‘I’m the SRK of music but my anger is like Salman Khan’: Amaal Mallik calls out trolls

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik is often seen at loggerheads with the music industry for quite some time now. Over the last few days, Amaal has been fighting on social media to get due credit for his songs. On Wednesday, Amaal warned his business associates on X that if he doesn’t get due credit, he will hold a press conference against the entire system. In another tweet, Amaal also warned social media platforms to not target his family.

The controversy began after Amaal called out the social media handles of Salman Khan Films for reposting his song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ without crediting him and the lyric writer Kumaar.

‘Will hold a press conference against this entire system’

Taking to X, Amaal Mallik wrote, “My business associates in the music industry, Music Labels & Senior/Junior A&Rs, Song Fixers (Sync), Actors (Old & New), Production Houses & Individual Producers/Directors, if by the end of this year I don’t see my name in the primary artist credits of all my songs, along with my lyric writers – I will hold a press conference against this entire system and take names like never before. PR & Social Pages, Fiction/Non-Fiction Channels, Reality Shows that use my music, Radio Stations, News Channels – Don’t mistake my silence for acceptance. I know exactly who does what, where, when & why. Because once I start speaking, I’m not stopping halfway.”

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Also Read: ‘Not directed at Salman Khan’: Amaal Mallik issues warning to Salman’s banner over song credits

My business associates in the music industry, Music Labels & Senior/Junior A&Rs,

Song Fixers (Sync),

Actors (Old & New)

Production Houses & Individual Producers

Directors, If by the end of this year I don’t see my NAME in the primary artist credits of of all MY songs, along… pic.twitter.com/h6vJ1k2ejw — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 16, 2026

In another post, Amaal also warned people against targeting his family. He wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan; it gives you some likes and eyeballs – GREAT! You are welcome ;) The last few days, I have been seeing certain faceless bloody losers on X trying to pull down my brother for standing up for me when I was not credited for my own song, Main Hoon Hero Tera!”

Armaan said that whiel he acknowledges Salman Khan and director Nikhil Advani’s contribution in making the song a amssive hit, he also said that the song wouldn’t ahve existed without him, Kumaar and Armaan Malik. “Firstly, know this: Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, Kumaar sir wrote it, Armaan sang it; hence it got approved, and then Salman Khan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay?”

“FYI – Without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing :) Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman Sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think about how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year? This may be small to you guys, but it’s not small for the artist community or me. Do you know what my family and I even stand for and what we brothers are even fighting for? Our respect & rights within an ecosystem that constantly chooses to ignore us & our credible work. You can mock us, but not our legacy…,” Amaal Mallik added.

Amaal then rememberd his grandfather Sardar Malik who started his musical journey 76 years ago and said that every member of his family, since then, has been a part of the family’s musical legacy. “Bollywood is by far the toughest place to make a mark, but I, along with my brother, have given it our all for our father’s dreams and the legacy we come from… But enough of the dirty games, calling it luck or nepotism, mudslinging time and again. I am sick of everything at this point, and it’s taken me 20 years (started at 16) to get this angry with the politics & hate within the industry & the idiots of the Internet. I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also, if anyone from the film industry, without probable cause or reason, stands up against me and mine, watch out; I’ll be coming for you…”

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Amaal calls himself the SRK of music

Amaal’s tweet further read, “Music ka SRK hoon main, Magar gussa mera Salman Khan Aur Sanjay Dutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosron ke saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi… Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So, bhidna at your own risk. (I am the SRK of music but my anger is like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. This might work withothers, but not with Daboo Malik’s family. Amaal is with them, and will always be with them. So fight at your own risk.) Not tapping out of this one, not now, not ever! Just know that we had our fair share of public humiliation due to my family breakup/separation post, but you don’t know what all has transpired post that revelation. It was just a son’s ideologies vs. the parents’ world of beliefs; it’s sorted now, and I know that makes you all really upset…lol!”

A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs – GREAT! You are welcome ;) Last few days I have been seeing… pic.twitter.com/nEx3qvLr3e — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 16, 2026

He then threatened the trolls that he would make it his personal mission to find out their IP addresses and file FIRs against them. “Why do we even make music for abusers like you? Shame on everyone who hurls hate at an artist and his family without knowing their journey or legacy… Remember the name or forget it. Just know this — We have barely begun. I have not forgotten & nor will I forgive. If henceforth anyone from this industry or outside of it tries to threaten my family. You ever come after my people. Watch what I do! A warning from an elder son, an elder brother, & A man that you should think three times or more before messing with,” Amaal concluded his post.

About Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is the elder son of Daboo Mallik; he made his debut in the industry in 2015. Over the last few years, Amaal has been very vocal about the struggles he has faced in the industry. On the work front, Amaal Mallik recently composed the title track for Awarapan 2.