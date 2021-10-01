scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
Amaal Mallik on BTS: ‘Their audio production is new and not formula-driven’

Amaal Mallik thinks Korean boy band BTS makes really good music and videos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 7:55:28 pm
amaal mallik bts korean musicBTS has become a global phenomenon. (Photos: PR Handout and Instagram/BTS Official)

Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik has shared his take on the global popularity of the Korean boy band BTS.

In an interview with Times of India, Amaal said, “They make really good music and videos. Their following is massive; I think Korean music was always taking over the globe, we are just seeing it now because the media is finally talking about it. They are really tight with their songwriting and the audio production, too, is new and not formula-driven.”

Also read |Amaal Mallik on Bollywood: ‘Didn’t come here to survive, I came here to rule’

Amaal Malik had recently spoken to indianexpress.com about making music videos and singles. He lauded the hard work of independent artistes in this respect. The singer said, “I think we have all worked very hard for this to happen, to have a separate music industry in the entertainment world. It’s actually beautiful to see independent artistes to put faces to their voice, and yet get so much love from fans. Also, I think during the pandemic, with not many films, people turned to different music, and the mindset has opened up. Without films and stars, it’s amazing how music has been reaching its audience once again.”

He added, “Back in the 90s, the pop scene was beautiful, then we had remixes, so I think the balance keeps shifting. Tiger Shroff and I started single trend with “Zindagi aaraha hoon main” and “Chal waha jaate hai” — it was not film music but went on to become so popular. Only recently, I have also started featuring in my music videos, and it’s a very different and new experience. I think I enjoy film and non film music equally and would like to keep working in both spaces.”

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
