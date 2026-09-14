Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Not directed at Salman Khan’: Amaal Mallik issues warning to Salman’s banner over song credits
Music composer Amaal Mallik had called out Salman Khan Films for failing to credit him in a post about 'Main Hoon Hero Tera.' He has now clarified that his criticism was not directed at Salman Khan himself.
Music composer Amaal Mallik had earlier called out Salman Khan Films for failing to credit him for the song “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, which he composed for the 2015 film Hero. He questioned why neither his name nor that of lyricist Kumaar was mentioned in an Instagram post marking the film’s 11th anniversary. On Sunday, however, Amaal clarified that the fight for due credit in the music industry has been going on for decades and that his comments were not directed at Salman Khan.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Amaal wrote, “CREDIT MAANG KAR NAHI… CHEEN KAR LENA HOGA….? Magar kab tak. Jab tak yeh industry darr nahi jaati? Kaanp nahi jaati? Who wants to keep doing drama and get into controversies every day? I have to do this because no one else talks in time, and this fight has been on for more than 4 to 5 decades, man! It has always been for music and credits. Taaki is tarah se creators ko disrespect karne ki, karne se pehle yeh sochne ki bhi ‘Himmat’ ya ‘Jurrat’ na kare.”
In another Instagram Story, the composer clarified that his remarks were directed at Salman Khan’s team and not at the actor himself. “This is not directed at Salman Khan Sir, but his production house, the page & the PR and digital teams of Salman Khan Films — & it’s a statutory warning to start taking artists seriously.”
ALSO READ | ‘He lost it’: Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer; compares his struggle to Bobby Deol
Urging the film industry to learn from South cinema, he further added, “Learn from the South Industry…. I’m just the beginning, and the next batch of artists are gonna be far more brutal for their rights & trust me, I couldn’t be more glad about this. WE GOT OUR BREAK IN FILMS BECAUSE OF @beingsalmankhan & BOTH ARMAAN & I HAVE MENTIONED IT FOR A DECADE WITH UTMOST GRACE & LOVE.”
“The fight is for the respect of the creators – it is for the scene first… i also have to time & again speak up against idiots on the internet — the disresepct being thrown at me & my family is unreal. for apparently not being grateful for having food to eat & clothes to wear because of mr salman khan ??? really ???? i am not a rebel without a cause…,” Amaal concluded.
Amaal Malik complains about missing credits
In the comments section of an Instagram post by Salman Khan Films, Amaal Mallik questioned the actor’s team for not giving him due credit for composing the Hero (2015) track “Main Hoon Hero Tera.” Amaal wrote, “Whoever is handling the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer and the lyricist of the song.”
The music composer added, “The song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer and his lyricist, and is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned. Learn to do the basics.”
He also urged the team not to delete his comment and to let Salman Khan see it. His name was subsequently added to the post’s caption.
“Main Hoon Hero Tera” was composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Kumaar, and sung by Amaal’s brother Armaan Malik. Salman Khan also recorded his own version of the track.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05