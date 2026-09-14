‘Not directed at Salman Khan’: Amaal Mallik issues warning to Salman’s banner over song credits

Music composer Amaal Mallik had earlier called out Salman Khan Films for failing to credit him for the song “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, which he composed for the 2015 film Hero. He questioned why neither his name nor that of lyricist Kumaar was mentioned in an Instagram post marking the film’s 11th anniversary. On Sunday, however, Amaal clarified that the fight for due credit in the music industry has been going on for decades and that his comments were not directed at Salman Khan.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Amaal wrote, “CREDIT MAANG KAR NAHI… CHEEN KAR LENA HOGA….? Magar kab tak. Jab tak yeh industry darr nahi jaati? Kaanp nahi jaati? Who wants to keep doing drama and get into controversies every day? I have to do this because no one else talks in time, and this fight has been on for more than 4 to 5 decades, man! It has always been for music and credits. Taaki is tarah se creators ko disrespect karne ki, karne se pehle yeh sochne ki bhi ‘Himmat’ ya ‘Jurrat’ na kare.”