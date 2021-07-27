Amaal Malik unfollows his fan clubs on social media, says ‘next to impossible to juggle real life with reel life’

Singer Amaal Malik on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories to share that he will be unfollowing all his fan clubs on social media. Amaal shared that he has come to this decision because “it is adding unnecessary stress levels to my life and yours.”

Amaal shared that he constantly gets messages wherein his fans and fan clubs expect replies to their DMs and expect him to follow back their handles. However, it is all getting a little too overwhelming for him. “These are difficult times and all of us should be focusing on our career plans and walking ahead instead of focusing on this and wasting days in hope and sadness,” he wrote.

Amaal Malik shared this note on his Instagram story. (Photo: Amaal Malik/Instagram) Amaal Malik shared this note on his Instagram story. (Photo: Amaal Malik/Instagram)

Amaal Malik insisted that every “Amaalian is dear” to him, but “it is next to impossible to juggle the real life with the reel life.” He added, “I’m truly sorry if this decision upsets you guys but there is no other way around this.” He also thanked his fans for the prayers for his grandmother, who passed away on Sunday.

Amaal appealed to his fans that they must “not spew venom on each other. We are one of the biggest musical fandoms on the internet and when you guys bring each other down, I get disturbed.” He ended his note, stating that he will be back soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik)

Amaal Malik lost his grandmother Bilquis Malik at age 86 on July 25. He wrote a heartfelt note in her memory that read, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone 😭 You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner…. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us.”