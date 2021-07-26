Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik pen emotional posts after grandmother’s death: ‘Most difficult task of my life to bury you’

Singer Amaal Malik penned an emotional post for his grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik, who passed away on July 25. Amaal mentioned how difficult it was to ‘bury her’ and that he hoped that she had reunited with his grandfather. He also wrote that she had fought ‘long and hard’, and ended his post with the line ‘OG Malik has left us’. His post included a sweet throwback video with her, a photo, and a picture of both his grandparents.

Amaal wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture.”

He added, “There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us #RIP.”

His brother Armaan Malik, who used to share videos and photos with her regularly, also wrote a post for her. “Lost my best friend today my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you,” he wrote.

Celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Neeti Mohan, Dia Mirza, Pulkit Samrat, sent their condolences.

On the work front, Armaan and Amaal Malik’s song Kya Kiya Hai Tune for Broken But Beautiful 3 turned out to be a big success and trended across digital platforms.