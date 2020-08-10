Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam: Asim-Himanshi feature in Bollywood-style music video

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is the third collaboration of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is the third collaboration of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Real-life couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s new music video “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” is out. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is a typical love ballad. However, what makes it stand out is the romantic jodi of Asimanshi.

The video features Asim as a criminal, who is on the run after escaping from jail. He comes home to his concerned partner Himanshi, and the two spend some happy moments together. Soon, the police track Himanshi and force her to help them catch Asim. Will she give in or save her love? You will have to watch the video for the same.

The video has a very Bollywood feel to it, from the storyline to the locations. The lyrics are catchy and the song has a soothing feel to it. Also, both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have performed far better than their previous videos together.

Presented by T-Series, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” has been composed by Amaal Mallik. The song has been penned by Kumaar and Arvind Khaira has been credited as the director of the video.

Before “Dil ko Maine Di Kasam”, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have featured in the music videos for “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.

