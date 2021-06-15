Aly Goni is impressed by Jasmin Bhasin’s song Tenu Yaad Karaan: ‘You look so pretty’

Jasmin Bhasin has found her biggest fan in boyfriend Aly Goni. The couple, who rose to fame with their adorable camaraderie on Bigg Boss season 14, has never shied away from showering love on each other. On Tuesday, Aly shared Jasmin’s song “Tenu Yaad Karaan” and heaped praises on it. “Beautiful song. Jasmin, you look so pretty, specialy in patiala suit,” he wrote.

“Tenu Yaad Karaan” is a romantic song, which features Jasmin with Gurnazar. The song has been written and composed by Gurnazar. The music of the song has been directed by Gurinder Bawa under White Hill Music label.

Apart from “Tenu Yaad Karaan”, Jasmin featured in “Pani Di Gal” by Maninder Buttar. Her song “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” with Aly Goni became one of the popular songs on social media platforms.

Jasly, as their fans lovingly call them, met during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends instantly. While rumours of them dating have been around for a long time, both Jasmin and Aly maintained that they are just friends. It was only when he joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house, they realise that there was more than friendship between them.

After her exit from the show, Jasmin had told indianexpress.com that her biggest takeaway from the reality show was to experience the feeling of falling in love. “That was the most beautiful thing to have happened to me on Bigg Boss,” she said.

While both of them were seen discussing wedding in the house, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had said it will happen in its own time. “It will happen but it’s a very big decision. Once Aly is out, we’ll sit and discuss things. We will also have to get our families together, and then go ahead with whatever is best for us,” she said.