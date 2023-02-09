‘Alone’: Distressed Kapil Sharma flexes his singing skills in the snow, suffers heartbreak at Yogita Bihani’s hands, watch

Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma’s music video “Alone,” featuring the comedian opposite actor Yogita Bihani, has just dropped. The mournful track sees Kapil wandering through snow and various other scenic locations in a thick fur coat, with Guru Randhawa trailing behind him, applying vocal balm to sooth his heartache. The song has been written and composed by Guru himself.

The moroseness is interspersed with a few happy moments, like the one where Kapil and Yogita seem to be riding a bike, or when he takes a photo of her as she poses for him. However, throughout the video, Kapil has a permanently distressed expression on his face, a departure from the wise-cracking personality that we normally see on The Kapil Sharma Show. Finally, after what seems like an unexpected proposal, Yogita leaves him, and he doesn’t seem to know why. The song isn’t bad; but it’s one-note. Nevertheless, Kapil shows his impressive emotive singing range, along with a taste of his acting skills. The video ends with Kapil staring at Yogita’s last letter for him, with tears streaming down his face.

Guru Randhawa had earlier shared a poster announcing their collaboration, and had written, “We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Cant wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song ❤️ Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar.”

Recently, Guru also featured on Kapil Sharma’s show, along with Gurdas Mann, where he mentioned that he draws inspiration from Mann. During the course of the show, Kapil poked fun at him about the presence of women in his music videos. He said, “Lekin inka agar aap gana dekho to 3 minute ke gaane mein aapko 12 ladkiya nazar aayengi aapko. Maan saab ke 12 minute ke gaane mein 2 ladkiya bhi nahi nazar aati (but if you watch Guru’s songs, there are 12 girls in a 3-minute song, while there are not even 2 girls in Gurdas Maan’s 12-miute song).”

Kapil Sharma is awaiting the release of his film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. The film marks his comeback to the big screen after 5 years, and will be release in theatres on March 17. Yogita was seen in the film AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. More recently, she starred in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.