Monday, August 22, 2022

Allu Arjun busts cool moves with South Korean girl group Tri.be in Armaan Malik song Memu Aagamu. Watch video

"Memu Aagamu" is not Armaan Malik's first collaboration with South Korean artistes. He has previously worked with popular singer Eric Nam, who hails from the country, on a track called "Echo".

allu arjunAllu Arjun with Tri.be.

Coke Studio India on Monday unveiled Armaan Malik and South Korean girl band Tri.be’s pop-dance track called “Memu Aagamu” featuring none other than ‘Stylish star’ Allu Arjun, fresh from his Pushpa success.

The music video sees Allu Arjun busting some cool moves with the girl group, and the two shared a fun vibe as they matched steps to “Memu Aagamu”. At one point, both Tri.be and Arjun were seen doing the famous Pushpa step.

Allu Arjun looked his stylish self, sporting long hair and thick beard along with a few chains, a dark t-shirt and pants with white sneakers and a maroonish jacket, while the girls looked lovely in their white and red outfits.

Watch the Memu Aagamu music video here:

The video was shared with a description that read, “When 2 musical worlds come together, Real Magic happens. Hit PLAY on the track of the season. Presenting Memu Aagamu with Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik, and TRI.BE!”

Also Read |Allu Arjun reveals the secret behind is iconic walk in Pushpa The Rise: ‘Sukumar said…’

“Memu Aagamu” is not Armaan Malik’s first collaboration with South Korean artistes. He has previously worked with popular singer Eric Nam, who hails from the country on a track called “Echo”.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:13:41 pm
