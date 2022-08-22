Allu Arjun busts cool moves with South Korean girl group Tri.be in Armaan Malik song Memu Aagamu. Watch video

Coke Studio India on Monday unveiled Armaan Malik and South Korean girl band Tri.be’s pop-dance track called “Memu Aagamu” featuring none other than ‘Stylish star’ Allu Arjun, fresh from his Pushpa success.
The music video sees Allu Arjun busting some cool moves with the girl group, and the two shared a fun vibe as they matched steps to “Memu Aagamu”. At one point, both Tri.be and Arjun were seen doing the famous Pushpa step.
Allu Arjun looked his stylish self, sporting long hair and thick beard along with a few chains, a dark t-shirt and pants with white sneakers and a maroonish jacket, while the girls looked lovely in their white and red outfits.
Watch the Memu Aagamu music video here:
Subscriber Only Stories
The video was shared with a description that read, “When 2 musical worlds come together, Real Magic happens. Hit PLAY on the track of the season. Presenting Memu Aagamu with Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik, and TRI.BE!”
“Memu Aagamu” is not Armaan Malik’s first collaboration with South Korean artistes. He has previously worked with popular singer Eric Nam, who hails from the country on a track called “Echo”.
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Latest News
Universities to hire experts as 10% faculty; degree, publications not mandatory
What do the yoga poses that Shilpa Shetty follows to heal her fractured leg mean?
Swara Bhasker says she is tired of her ‘dabang’ reputation: ‘It gets me into trouble unnecessarily’
Hindu sanitation worker arrested in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Monkey snatches Mathura DM’s spectacles and only returns it after much pleading. Watch
Roshni Chopra shares how to make a healthier version of falafel
Caught on camera: Man slaps woman toll booth operator in MP when asked to pay charges
Anand Mahindra in awe of 220-foot-long US-India flag in Boston
Gujarat: HMSI rolls out CB300F motorcycles from Vithalapur plant
Gujarat: Flood alert for villages on banks of Narmada after increase in outflow from Sardar Sarovar dam
How Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen: Both experimented and had fun; Pragg won the match, Carlsen won the tournament
Mumbai: Plea of Elgaar Parishad accused for ‘order authorising email interception’ rejected
Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh: ‘Bihar staring at worst drought in five decades… Govt may declare it soon’