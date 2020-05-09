PLAYLIST: Top 10 songs of Alka Yagnik

Singer Alka Yagnik got her big breakthrough with Tezaab (1988) song “Ek Do Teen”, which was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. This was the start of a blockbuster career in playback singing complete with some of the biggest hits in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dhadkan, Taal, Refugee and Pardes among more.
Yagnik’s tracks continue to top the charts and trend at number one on YouTube. The two-time National Award winner recently crooned “Agar Tum Saath Ho” in Tamasha.
Here is a list of top 10 Alka Yagnik songs which you can revisit anytime:
Ek Do Teen – Tezaab
Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se – Dhadkan
Aapke Pyaar Mein – Raaz
Gazab Ka Hai Din – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai – Khalnayak
Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla – Zakhm
Kitni Bechain Hoke – Kasoor
Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha
Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare – Chalte Chalte
Thoda Sa Pyar Hua Hai – Maine Dil Tujhko Diya
Happy Listening!
