PLAYLIST: Top 10 songs of Alka Yagnik

Singer Alka Yagnik got her big breakthrough with Tezaab (1988) song “Ek Do Teen”, which was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. This was the start of a blockbuster career in playback singing complete with some of the biggest hits in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dhadkan, Taal, Refugee and Pardes among more.

Yagnik’s tracks continue to top the charts and trend at number one on YouTube. The two-time National Award winner recently crooned “Agar Tum Saath Ho” in Tamasha.

Here is a list of top 10 Alka Yagnik songs which you can revisit anytime:

Ek Do Teen – Tezaab

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se – Dhadkan

Aapke Pyaar Mein – Raaz

Gazab Ka Hai Din – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai – Khalnayak

Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla – Zakhm

Kitni Bechain Hoke – Kasoor

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare – Chalte Chalte

Thoda Sa Pyar Hua Hai – Maine Dil Tujhko Diya

Happy Listening!

