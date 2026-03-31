Alka Yagnik opens up about her hearing disorder, says she is ‘still suffering’: ‘Composers approach me, but I am unable to do it’

Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been a celebrated name in Bollywood since the 1990s. Having sung over 22,000 songs, Alka has won two national awards and was also conferred with a Padma Bhushan. While her last project was Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, Alka has not been able to take up many singing projects since. In June 2024, she spoke about suffering from a rare hearing disorder, and now, in an interview with NDTV, she revealed that she is still suffering from it.

Alka Yagnik ‘still suffering’ from a rare hearing disorder

Sharing an update on her health, Alka told NDTV that she “still suffers” from the rare hearing disorder. She shard that she has not been able to take up any new assignments due to her illness. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” Alka added.