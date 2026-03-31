Alka Yagnik opens up about her hearing disorder, says she is ‘still suffering’: ‘Composers approach me, but I am unable to do it’

Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been a celebrated name in Bollywood since the 1990s. Having sung over 22,000 songs, Alka has won two national awards and was also conferred with a Padma Bhushan. While her last project was Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, Alka has not been able to take up many singing projects since. In June 2024, she spoke about suffering from a rare hearing disorder, and now, in an interview with NDTV, she revealed that she is still suffering from it.
Alka Yagnik ‘still suffering’ from a rare hearing disorder
Sharing an update on her health, Alka told NDTV that she “still suffers” from the rare hearing disorder. She shard that she has not been able to take up any new assignments due to her illness. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” Alka added.
In 2024, Alka Yagnik wrote a long post on Instagram sharing that she was diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. She had written, “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything.
Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack.”
“This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support, I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…” Alka Yagnik had written.
Alka Yagnik’s last song was “Naram Kaalji” in Netflix India’s show Amar Singh Chamkila.
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses a medical condition affecting a public figure’s professional life and well-being. The details regarding the diagnosis and its impact are based on the artist’s personal statements and have not been independently verified. This content is for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
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Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More