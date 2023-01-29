Alka Yagnik beats BTS, Taylor Swift and Blackpink to become most streamed artist on YouTube

Playback singer Alka Yagnik’s army has a little more power than BTS ARMY as the singer was the most globally streamed artist on YouTube last year. Alka Yagnik raked in a staggering 15.3 billion YouTube streams in 2022, and an average of 42 million per day, according to the Guinness World Records. She currently stands in first place at YouTube’s 2022 global rankings, ahead of Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), who received 14.7 billion streams and has been ranked second.

Guinness World Records also established that Yagnik, for the past three years, has been the most streamed musician on the site, with 17.7 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. The top five list was completed by Udit Narayan at 10.8 billion, Arijit Singh at 10.7 billion, and Kumar Sanu at 9.09 billion. India stood at 12.3 billion which is approximately 80 per cent of Yagnik’s 2022 streams, and she was also the most-listened-to singer in Pakistan with 683 million streams.

K-Pop superstars BTS and Blackpink dominated the Top 10 with 7.95 billion streams and 7.03 billion, while other well-known performers like Taylor Swift (4.33 billion) earned 26th place, Drake (2.9 billion) was in 50th place, and The Weeknd (5.7 billion) at number 13.

Alka Yagnik has been one of India’s most recognised and popular voices and has innumerable song credits to her name. In a career spanning over four decades, she has recorded more than 20,000 songs for both albums and films. She has also won several awards for her songs, and received 38 nominations for her track Mere Angne Mein from the 1981 film Laawaris.