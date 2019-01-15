Toggle Menu
Alicia Keys to host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys made the announcement on her social media channels with a behind-the-scenes video. The Grammys are scheduled to happen on February 11.

Singing sensation Alicia Keys will be hosting the prestigious Grammy Awards (Source: Instagram/aliciakeys)

Singer Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old singer made the announcement on her social media channels with a behind-the-scenes video.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night,” announced the official Grammys Twitter account.

The awards are scheduled to happen on February 11.

