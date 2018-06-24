Ali Zafar files defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Earlier this year, Meesha Shafi had claimed that Ali Zafar had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, Meesha Shafi had claimed that Ali Zafar had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

Ali Zafar, a renowned pop singer currently facing sexual harassment allegations from fellow musician Meesha Shafi, on Saturday filed a defamation suit in a district court against his accuser. The lawsuit, claiming damages of PKR 1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, reported Geo News.

The notice, sent by Zafar, said that Shafi damaged his reputation through false allegations.

It read: “Be that as it may, that due to the defamatory campaign being spearheaded by the defendant, the plaintiff besides special damages in case of defamation further suffered the following damages: Mental torture 2 crores, loss of contacts 8 crores, loss of reputation/ goodwill 50 crores, loss of business opportunities 40 crores.”

Shafi had received a legal notice sent by Zafar’s counsel earlier as well, which asked her to issue an apology on Twitter, failing which he would file a PKR 1 billion-defamation case against her.

Earlier, Ali Zafar had sent a legal notice demanding Meesha Shafi to apologise over the sexual harassment allegations she made against him. In the legal notice, Ali has asked Meesha to delete the tweet of allegations and issue an apology.

The Pakistani singer-songwriter has “categorically denied all claims of harassment” made by Shafi.

In a social media post, Meesha Shafi alleged that Zafar harassed her on multiple occasions. She shared a long note with a caption that read, “Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo”

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

The note read, “It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone who I have shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone.”

