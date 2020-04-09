Ali Sethi: Farida Khanum ji instantly agreed for a live session with Rekha Bhardwaj

Ali Sethi spoke about getting Farida Khanum to sing “Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo” during an Instagram Live with Rekha Bhardwaj. Ali Sethi spoke about getting Farida Khanum to sing “Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo” during an Instagram Live with Rekha Bhardwaj.

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi interacted with fans during a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page recently. And in between singing songs and strumming the guitar, he revealed how he got legendary ghazal singer Farida Khanum on board the Instagram Live session with Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj recently, which ended up with her crooning the iconic track, “Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo.”

Amid taking fans’ questions, Ali was asked by indianexpress.com, the story behind Khanum’s rare appearance on a social media platform. Ali said, “I convinced her by asking her if she wanted to go live with me, Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj, who have been her fans for a long time. I was in Bhutan about six years ago at the Mountain Echoes Literary Festival. That’s where I met Rekha Bhardwaj for the first time, and we got to sing together. Then she said to me, ‘Can you please introduce me to Farida ji because I want to talk to her, she is my guru as we all have listened to her music.’ This was her dream for several years which just wasn’t getting fulfilled. So I floated this idea to Farida ji and she instantly agreed. It was totally spontaneous.” Ali also sung a few lines of the song to the tunes of his guitar.

“Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo” has been written by poet Fayyaz Hashmi and composed by Sohail Rana. Khanum has sung it several times during her television performances and live concerts back in 1970s. The song was recomposed by Strings for Coke Studio Pakistan in 2015, where she performed it again.

The track has also been revamped several times in Bollywood, including Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where it was voiced by Shilpa Rao.

