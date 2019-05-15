Aladdin song Sab Sahi Hai Bro: Badshah turns genie in this song on friendship

Badshah has turned Genie for Disney’s Aladdin. No, he hasn’t replaced actor Will Smith in the upcoming film. Rather Badshah has composed and crooned a special song for the Hollywood film’s Hindi dubbed version. Titled “Sab Sahi Hai Bro”, the track also features Badshah as a genie.

The song’s video has an Arabic setup and beats. The catchy track has Badshah singing about his brotherly bond with his master, Aladdin. The only issue is “Sab Sahi Hai Bro” is just like any other Badshah number.

The video also juxtaposes shots from Disney’s Aladdin. We also get to see Will Smith as the Genie and Naomi Scott who plays Jasmine.

Watch | Aladdin song Sab Sahi Hai Bro

Talking about his first collaboration with Disney, Badshah said, “Aladdin evokes a lot of fond memories for me. This is a fantastic opportunity for me, to not only re-live my childhood but also be part of such a big-ticket global adventure!”

Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name. The musical has Mena Massoud playing the titular role of Aladdin, while Marwan Kenzari plays Jafar.

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has lend his voice to Aladdin in the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

Aladdin releases on May 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.