Muskurayega India: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and others spread positivity

Muskurayega India is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music. Muskurayega India is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan among others have collaborated for a music video, “Muskurayega India”, in an attempt to uplift the spirits of citizens, who are locked inside their homes courtesy the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The single, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, is also aimed at spreading the message of solidarity towards the frontline professionals- from health care providers and police to the sanitation workers. The video also features Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Kiara Advani and Shikhar Dhawan.

The video, a compilation of clips shot by each celebrity in his or her home, keeps cutting to deserted public spaces in the city, establishing the lockdown. While in one of the scenes, a police officer is seen holding a placard that reads, “We are Mumbai Police and you are our family too,” other sequences show police professionals with placards suggesting they can’t go home to their families as they are out on the streets performing their duties.

Produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music, the video concludes with the caption that the revenue generated from it will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While sharing the video on his Twitter page, Akshay wrote, “All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! Do share with your family and friends.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd