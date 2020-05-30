Akshay Kumar quashes casting rumours for Filhall 2

Akshay Kumar’s statement also added that the second installment of “Filhall” will feature the original cast. Akshay Kumar’s statement also added that the second installment of “Filhall” will feature the original cast.

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday debunked rumours about fresh casting for the follow up of his hit music video “Filhall”.

“Filhall”, sung by B Praak, released last year and became an instant hit. The music video featured Akshay and marked the screen debut of Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon. There has been news circulating on social media that the team of “Filhall” is looking for a fresh pair for the song’s sequel.

Akshay, 52, took to Twitter to put an end to the speculation.

“I have heard a lot of fake news during coronavirus pandemic but now fake casting is also happening. #Filhall yeh padhiye#FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert,” he tweeted.

The actor also shared a notice to clarify that his production house hasn’t authorised any agency to cast for “Filhall 2”.

“For all the ‘Filhall’ fans out there! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made fake news for casting of the song ”Filhall part 2”.

“We, the team of ”Filhall”, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song ”Filhall”,” the notice read.

It further stated that the second installment of the hit song will feature the original cast.

“We assure you that the story of ”Filhall” continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original ”Filhall”. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call.”

As per the notice, the team will soon come with part two of the song as the entertainment industry plans a way out of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of ”Filhall”, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2′ as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2.”

On the film front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb. He also has Prithiviraj biopic in pipeline.

