‘Ajit Pawar vibed on music, requested songs for 2 hours non-stop’: Rahul Vaidya’s video with ‘Ajit dada’ goes viral. Watch
Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a recent unseen video of late Ajit Pawar enjoying at his live show, after the politician passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar will be laid to rest today.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. He died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra on January 28. Expressing his grief on social media, singer Rahul Vaidya shared a video from December 2025, recalling his last meeting with the politician. In the clip, Pawar can be seen enjoying Rahul’s performance at an event, and even urging him to continue singing his favourite songs. The clip has been going viral, as followers remember the late leader.
Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the video and wrote in the caption, “This was on 6th DEC 2025 where ajit dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours non stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him.. An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti.”
Check out his post:
Ajit Pawar last rites
The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will be held today, in Baramati, Pune, with full state honours, at 11 am. His mortal remains have been kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground for people to pay their last respects. A huge gathering of party workers and supporters is expected to visit the ground during the day, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other senior political leaders. The funeral procession of Pawar began at 9 am.
After his tragic death, the Maharashtra government also announced a three-day state mourning. During this time, the national flag will be flown on all government institutions in the state. Meanwhile, the police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) regarding the plane crash, which took the lives of four others along with Pawar. Moreover, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the probe.
In his first address after Ajit Pawar’s death, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called the loss heartbreaking and said, “Some people are trying to give a political colour to the incident. There is no politics involved; it is purely an accident. It has caused immense grief to me and to the entire state of Maharashtra. I appeal to everyone not to politicise this tragedy. He was in Delhi for the Parliament’s Budget session, but left immediately upon hearing the news of Ajit’s accident.
Ajit Pawar and four other people on the airplane were killed after it crashed just 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati. A few videos from the accident site of the charter place surfaced on the internet yesterday. According to a PTI report, he was flying on an upgraded version of the Learjet forty-five called the Learjet forty-five XR.
