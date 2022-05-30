Ahead of BTS’ meet with President Joe Biden, V goes indoor sky-diving

Ahead of BTS’s visit to President Joe Biden at the White House, the band members are making the most of their US trip. V (born Kim Taehyung) took to Instagram and shared videos of himself at an indoor skydiving center. In the short clips, the singer looks ecstatic as he zooms around and hangs upside down in mid-air as people cheer for him. In another video, V, who is a golf enthusiast, plays the sport.

BTS will visit the White House to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month on Tuesday, May 31. While Jungkook reached a day earlier, the rest of the band members arrived in the US yesterday (May 29).

In a statement, the White House said, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Meanwhile, June promises to be an exciting month for BTS and ARMY. Apart from being the ninth year since the band’s debut, the septet will release a couple of new tracks in their new anthology album, Proof.