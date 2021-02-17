After success of Framing Britney Spears, now Netflix to release documentary on the singer

After the success of the New York Times and FX documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ Netflix has greenlit its own documentary on the American singer, Collider reported. Helmed by Samantha Stark, Framing Britney Spears premiered on February 5 on FX and FX Hulu. Post the release of the docu, conversations were once again ignited about the treatment of female celebrities by the media and the controversial conservatorship of the star, which is currently overseen by Britney’s father Jamie Spears.

Apart from the NYT docuseries and Netflix’s upcoming documentary on the troubled life of the ‘Toxic’ singer, another documentary drama on Britney Spears is in works by noted filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, Bloomberg reported. Carr is a well-known name in the documentary film circle. Some of his more popular works include HBO documentaries Mommie Dead and Dearest and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter. He had also directed an episode of the Netflix documentary Dirty Money.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have been at the receiving end of some negative comments post the release of Framing Britney Spears. Justin Timberlake, Diane Sawyer, Sarah Silverman among others were trolled for not standing up for the singer. Justin Timberlake later took to Instagram post to apologise for ‘failing Britney Spears.’

“I have seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right. I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” read Justin’s Instagram post.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were partners for a short while.