After Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, AP Dhillon reveals the reality of a Punjabi artist’s life: ‘Threats, hate-filled comments, negativity’

India-born Canadian rapper AP Dhillon has spoken about the tragic death of Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing. He alleged that he along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had engineered Moose Wala’s murder.

Dhillon shared a photo of Sidhu on one of his Instagram stories and posted heartbreak emojis. In another story, he shared a statement about what Punjabi artists have to deal with on day-to-day basis. It read, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”

Amritpal Singh Dhillon was on a tour of India called “Over The Top – The Takeover Tour last year. He performed in 6 cities in the country. He added, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Several other personalities from the entertainment industry, in India and abroad, have also shared tributes for Sidhu. The list includes Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Lilly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rannvijay Singha, Roach Killa, among others.

Meanwhile senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora told media , “Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.” Moose Wala was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.