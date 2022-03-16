After Priyanka Chopra’s Sona, Nick Jonas to open his own restaurant. See photos

After Priyanka Chopra opened her New York City restaurant Sona, her husband, musician Nick Jonas, is set to open one of his own restaurants in San Diego. The Jealous singer has teamed up with the co-founder of his tequila brand Villa One to open the Villa One Tequila Garden.

It’s a rooftop venue that will serve as a bar and restaurant during the weekdays and will turn into a nightclub during the weekends. Talking about the space, Nick told Page Six in a statement that he and his co-founder John Varvatos wanted to have a place where patrons could unwind. “Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego,” said the Sucker singer.

The Jonas family seems to be quite fond of the restaurant industry, as Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr also owns an establishment, named Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in North Carolina. In November 2021, it was announced that the Jonas Brothers were planning to open another branch of the same restaurant in Las Vegas.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in January. Announcing their baby’s birth, they shared a note on Instagram that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”