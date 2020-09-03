Afsos Karoge: Asim-Himanshi’s music video is all about love and heartbreak

Afsos Karoge, featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, is crooned by Stebin Ben.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back with another music video, “Afsos Karoge”. The song is composed by Sanjeev & Ajay, crooned by Stebin Ben and written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Unlike their previous outings, the music video of “Afsos Karoge” has a slightly sad theme, and you miss the chemistry of ‘Asimanshi’.

Bankrolled by Desi Music Factory, “Afsos Karoge” opens with a college reunion, where past lovers Riaz and Khurana meet each other again. Even before they reunite, a young child joins Riaz, leading Khurana to believe that he has moved on. The audience then gets to see their love story in flashbacks, and understand that a misunderstanding separated the couple.

Towards the end, while the mystery is resolved regarding the child, Himanshi Khurana decides to walk away. Asim Riaz, on the other hand, promises that he will always keep waiting for her till the end.

Fans of the Bigg Boss 13 couple would be surely disappointed given the music video doesn’t have many moments featuring the duo. It’s more about them sulking and pining for each other individually. The song is an emotional affair, and the vocals by Steben Bin will remind you of Atif Aslam.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 last year. While Riaz fell head over heels in love with Khurana instantly, the latter, who was dating someone else, took her time to accept his proposal. After the reality show ended, the couple has worked together in multiple projects. They have earlier starred in Neha Kakkar’s “Kalla Sohna Nai”, Arijit Singh’s “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasaa” and Preet Inder’s “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. However, Khurana recently announced on Twitter that “Afsos Karoge” is her last project with Riaz.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd