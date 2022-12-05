Adnan Sami says a US immigration officer did not allow him to enter the country after his 130 kg weight loss

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has opened up about his 130 kg weight loss and said that his whole transformation was a conscious effort. Sami also took a trip down memory lane and recalled an incident when an immigration officer in the US failed to believe that he was the same person from his passport photograph.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer said, “I remember a few years ago when I was entering the US, they had a problem. Mujhe Google mai jaake unko dikhana pada ki look I am the same person and there are all these articles about my weight loss. And then when they saw the before and after, they were like he is the same guy.”

Adnan Sami further shared that losing 130 kgs at a stretch was a conscious effort and revealed that he had tried losing weight before that but had failed. “My determination was not that strong earlier. It was just a question of adapting yourself to a new lifestyle and luckily, I managed to keep it going. I just took baby steps.”

Adnan Sami also said that his wardrobe has completely changed and recalled that his waist size used to be 81 cm. He added that he has kept a few of his old clothes as souvenirs.

On the work front, Adnan Sami’s last track was Alvida, which was released in July 2022.