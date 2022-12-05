scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Adnan Sami says a US immigration officer did not allow him to enter the country after his 130 kg weight loss

Adnan Sami opened up about his weight loss journey and said that in the beginning he just took baby steps.

adnan samiAdnan Sami spoke about his weight loss. (Photo: Adnan Sami/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has opened up about his 130 kg weight loss and said that his whole transformation was a conscious effort. Sami also took a trip down memory lane and recalled an incident when an immigration officer in the US failed to believe that he was the same person from his passport photograph.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer said, “I remember a few years ago when I was entering the US, they had a problem. Mujhe Google mai jaake unko dikhana pada ki look I am the same person and there are all these articles about my weight loss. And then when they saw the before and after, they were like he is the same guy.”

Adnan Sami further shared that losing 130 kgs at a stretch was a conscious effort and revealed that he had tried losing weight before that but had failed. “My determination was not that strong earlier. It was just a question of adapting yourself to a new lifestyle and luckily, I managed to keep it going. I just took baby steps.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Adnan Sami also said that his wardrobe has completely changed and recalled that his waist size used to be 81 cm. He added that he has kept a few of his old clothes as souvenirs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

On the work front, Adnan Sami’s last track was Alvida, which was released in July 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 05:37:36 pm
Next Story

What is St Edward’s Crown, to be worn by King Charles III on his coronation?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close