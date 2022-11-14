Adnan Sami reveals reason behind leaving Pakistan, promises to ‘expose’ the govt: ‘Reality will shock…’

Singer Adnan Sami, who renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016, recently criticised the Pakistan government for allegedly ‘mistreating’ him. In a note shared on Twitter, Adnan Sami said that while he has no issues with the people of Pakistan, he has ‘major issues with the establishment.’

“Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pakistan,” read a section of the singer’s note.

The musician promised that a day will come when he will ‘expose’ the truth behind his alleged mistreatment, adding, “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

As soon as he shared the note, many of his fans rushed to console him and offer him support. One comment read, “You are such an exceptional human being Adnan. You had met one of my family friends in Chennai years back and I’ve only heard kind things about you.” Yet another mentioned, “You are pride of India Adnan ji. Keep mesmerizing the world with your music.”

Adnan Sami was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art in January 2020.