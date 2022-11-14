scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Adnan Sami reveals reason behind leaving Pakistan, promises to ‘expose’ the govt: ‘Reality will shock…’

Adnan Sami became an Indian citizen in 2016, and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

adnan samiAdnan Sami has lashed out at the Pakistani government. (Photo: Adnan/Instagram)

Singer Adnan Sami, who renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016, recently criticised the Pakistan government for allegedly ‘mistreating’ him. In a note shared on Twitter, Adnan Sami said that while he has no issues with the people of Pakistan, he has ‘major issues with the establishment.’

“Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pakistan,” read a section of the singer’s note.

The musician promised that a day will come when he will ‘expose’ the truth behind his alleged mistreatment, adding, “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

Also Read |Adnan Sami shares stunning transformation photos from Maldives, fans ask ‘who are you even?’

As soon as he shared the note, many of his fans rushed to console him and offer him support. One comment read, “You are such an exceptional human being Adnan. You had met one of my family friends in Chennai years back and I’ve only heard kind things about you.” Yet another mentioned, “You are pride of India Adnan ji. Keep mesmerizing the world with your music.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Adnan Sami was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art in January 2020.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:07:09 pm
Next Story

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas as he mentions their wedding song, sits with mom Madhu and mother-in-law Denise. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, deepika
Even in Marrakech, Ranveer Singh has eyes only for Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement