Adnan Sami: Indian music industry seriously needs a herculean shake-up

Adnan Sami said the singers, music composers and music producers are exploited in the country “to the hilt”. (Photo: Adnan Sami/Facebook) Adnan Sami said the singers, music composers and music producers are exploited in the country “to the hilt”. (Photo: Adnan Sami/Facebook)

After Sonu Nigam, singer-composer Adnan Sami has called out the ‘mafia’ of the Indian music industry. Echoing similar thoughts as Nigam, he mentioned that the singers, music composers and music producers are exploited in the country “to the hilt” and creativity is controlled by those who have “no clue about creativity”.

“The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”… Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??” wrote Sami in his latest social media post.

The singer, known for chartbusters like “Tera Chehra”, “Lift Kara De” and “Bhar Do Jholi Meri” among more, condemned the trend of remakes and remixes and requested big music companies to allow young and veteran artistes to “give them creative peace musically & cinematically.”

Adnan Sami further wrote, “Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self-professed & self-appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”

He concluded by quoting Abraham Lincoln, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”

Last week, Sonu Nigam shared how two big companies control the music scenario in the country. He also requested the music companies to be compassionate towards newcomers as “it’s a difficult scenario for the new kids.”

In another video, he warned T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name. He even slammed a group of “six singers”, including Armaan Mallik, who released statements refuting his claims about the functioning of the music industry.

