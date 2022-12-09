Adnan Sami on life before he lost 160 kgs: ‘Was given 6 months to live, couldn’t lift legs to get into a car’

Singer-music composer Adnan Sami went through a massive transformation a few years ago and lost around 160 kilos. In a recent interview, Adnan opened up about how at one point in his life, he could not even lie down to sleep and had to sleep sitting straight up. The Kabhi To Nazar Milao singer said that it was almost impossible for him to move his legs up in that phase and his drivers were trained to lift his legs when he had to sit inside the car.

Talking to Brut India, Adnan recalled that meeting with the doctor where he was told, “I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents found you dead in a hotel room six months from now. I’ll never forget that sentence because it stuck so badly in my head.” The Udi Udi singer said that it hurt him even more because his father was sitting next to him.

The singer shared that people often called him “cute” and “golu molu” but behind that “entire facade, I was going through a lot of trouble.” He shared, “I had sleep apnea. I could not sleep lying down. For years, I slept sitting like you are sitting right now.” He also added, “A point came that my legs became so heavy that I couldn’t lift them up to get into the car. My drivers were trained that the moment I came near the car, they would lift my leg and put it in the car and they did it in such a discreet manner that nobody would really realise ‘what the hell happened just now?'”

In another section of the video, Adnan recalled that when he weighed around 230 kilos, he would binge on brownies constantly. He shared that while recording music, he would have a large tray of brownies on his side and he would eat those like “people eat peanuts.” He recalled, “A lot of people who saw me at that time, they were traumatised by it but they still remember it . They say, ‘remember the time when you used to have so many brownies when we used to record?'”

Adnan Sami first made it big in the 1990s with songs like ‘Lift Kara De’ and ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’.