Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts and says ‘Alvida’, fans wonder if this is a ‘new song’

Singer Adnan Sami worried fans as he deleted all his Instagram posts and just left a cryptic post saying 'Alvida'.

July 19, 2022 3:07:14 pm
Singer Adnan Sami left most of his fans worried when he deleted all his Instagram posts and just shared ‘Alvida’. While many anxiously asked whether he was alright, others understood it as a ‘new beginning’. One fan wrote, “What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?” Another asked, “A new start?” Others questioned whether it was for the late singer Bhupinder Singh who passed away yesterday. Several others panicked asking him ‘not to do this’, and to provide some clarity on whether he was alright. However, singer Anurag Rao seems to know the truth as he just commented, “This is going to be a blazing track…”

Just a few weeks ago, Adnan had shared photos from his Maldives vacation and stunned fans with his transformation. The singer, who has struggled with obesity, has now reportedly lost 155 kgs. He had earlier shared a throwback post featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel, writing, “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!.”

Adnan Sami is from Pakistan and was conferred Indian citizenship in 2016. In 2020, he received the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

