Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts and says ‘Alvida’, fans wonder if this is a ‘new song’

Singer Adnan Sami left most of his fans worried when he deleted all his Instagram posts and just shared ‘Alvida’. While many anxiously asked whether he was alright, others understood it as a ‘new beginning’. One fan wrote, “What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?” Another asked, “A new start?” Others questioned whether it was for the late singer Bhupinder Singh who passed away yesterday. Several others panicked asking him ‘not to do this’, and to provide some clarity on whether he was alright. However, singer Anurag Rao seems to know the truth as he just commented, “This is going to be a blazing track…”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out! Buy now