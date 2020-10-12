Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been dating for 10 years. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta, who shared screen space in Shaapit, will get hitched by the end of this year.

Aditya told Times of India that he is happy to “have found my soulmate in her.”

He said, “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’, because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

The singer added that he felt like this year “is the right time to take the plunge.”

On the work front, Aditya Narayan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of reality show Indian Idol, which will be judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

