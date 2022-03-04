Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl: ‘Music is in her DNA’

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife actor Shweta Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on February 24. The couple, who had earlier shared the news of their pregnancy and a few photos from their baby shower on Instagram, are ecstatic.

Talking to Bombay Times, Aditya said that he was ‘secretly’ hoping to have a baby girl. He shared, “Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.” Aditya further shared that he was with Shweta when she delivered and he is now in awe of her “strength and perseverance.” “My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now,” he said.

Aditya added that the baby girl’s music journey has already begun as “music is in her DNA”, however, it will all depend on what she wants to do when she grows up.

He shared that father Udit Narayan calls the baby angel and was initially quite scared to hold the baby but has gotten comfortable now. Sharing that he has already taken up the fatherly duties of changing diapers, Aditya said, “My little one has my eyes, and I think she looks a lot like me.”

Aditya and Shweta announced their pregnancy in January with a photo. Their caption read, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020 in Mumbai after dating for almost a decade. During one of the episodes of Indian Idol 12, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of Shaapit. However, his wife shared, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year.”