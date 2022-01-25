scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Breaking News

Aditya Narayan shares photos from Shweta Agarwal’s baby shower, fans say ‘Baby Jha coming soon’

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are set to welcome their first child. The two got married in 2020.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 25, 2022 8:33:18 pm
aditya narayan shweta agarwal photosAditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December, 2020. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot in 2020, are set to embrace parenthood this year. On Monday, Aditya took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself with Shweta to announce that the two are expecting their first child. “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon❤ #BabyOnTheWay” he captioned the photo. A day later, Aditya treated fans to pictures from Shweta’s baby shower.

Wearing all white in the photos, Aditya and Shweta looked happy. As soon as he shared the photos, fans dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. “Baby Jha coming soon,” read a comment, while another Instagram user wrote, “This is how real happiness looks like.”

ALSO READ |Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal expecting first child: ‘Feel grateful and blessed’

In an interview, Aditya Narayan said he is looking forward to the new phase of his life. In a conversation with Bombay Times, Aditya said that he has always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday, and now that the dream is coming true, it feels “surreal.” Referring to himself as nothing less than a child, Aditya said now that the baby is on the way, Shweta has a lot more work on her plate. “Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he said.

MUST READ |Pushpa The Rise, KGF, RRR: As South India emerges as the new centre of tentpole movies, what is ailing Bollywood?

The singer also revealed that even before the two got married, he dreamt of starting a family with Shweta. “I had this dream of seeing Shweta standing in a nursing home with our child in her arms. I am glad that my dream is coming true,” Aditya said. The singer and Shweta featured in Shaapit (2010), which marked their Bollywood debut. While Shweta stayed away from Bollywood, Aditya became a popular host. He was last seen on Indian Idol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement