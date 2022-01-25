Aditya Narayan shares photos from Shweta Agarwal’s baby shower, fans say ‘Baby Jha coming soon’

Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot in 2020, are set to embrace parenthood this year. On Monday, Aditya took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself with Shweta to announce that the two are expecting their first child. “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon❤ #BabyOnTheWay” he captioned the photo. A day later, Aditya treated fans to pictures from Shweta’s baby shower.

Wearing all white in the photos, Aditya and Shweta looked happy. As soon as he shared the photos, fans dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. “Baby Jha coming soon,” read a comment, while another Instagram user wrote, “This is how real happiness looks like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

In an interview, Aditya Narayan said he is looking forward to the new phase of his life. In a conversation with Bombay Times, Aditya said that he has always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday, and now that the dream is coming true, it feels “surreal.” Referring to himself as nothing less than a child, Aditya said now that the baby is on the way, Shweta has a lot more work on her plate. “Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he said.

The singer also revealed that even before the two got married, he dreamt of starting a family with Shweta. “I had this dream of seeing Shweta standing in a nursing home with our child in her arms. I am glad that my dream is coming true,” Aditya said. The singer and Shweta featured in Shaapit (2010), which marked their Bollywood debut. While Shweta stayed away from Bollywood, Aditya became a popular host. He was last seen on Indian Idol.